ESA Open Days 2026 are coming: mark your calendar!

The ESA Open Days season is almost here and our teams across our establishments in Europe are already gearing up, preparing to give thousands of visitors a truly special experience.

Our Open Days are not just about space. They're about people — the ones who make it happen, and the ones who come to be inspired. From the very first Open Day — held at ESTEC in the Netherlands in 1970 - to last year's landmark edition celebrating 50 years of ESA, these events have grown into a moment for European citizens to come together, explore and be inspired by the power of space. And this year’s edition will not be different.

Our main establishments in Europe will each offer something unique, reflecting the full breadth of what the European Space Agency does:

19 - 20 September – ESA Headquarters, Paris, France

Step inside ESA's beating heart, join an interactive Council simulation and discover the missions and decisions shaping Europe's future in space.

25 September – ESA ESRIN, Frascati, Italy

Explore how ESA's Earth observation missions watch over our planet and bring real, measurable benefits to everyday life.

26 - 27 September – ESA ESTEC, Noordwijk, Netherlands

Visit ESA's largest establishment and meet the engineers and scientists turning bold ideas into tomorrow's technology.

2 October – ESA ESOC, Darmstadt, Germany

Go behind the scenes at Europe's mission control centre and see how our teams guide spacecraft across the Solar System and beyond.

3 October – ESA ESAC, Villanueva de la Cañada, Spain

Join our astronomers as they unravel the mysteries of black holes, exoplanets and the far reaches of the Universe.

10 October – ESA ECSAT, Harwell Campus, United Kingdom

Find out how satellite telecommunications and integrated applications power the technologies we rely on every day.