Agency Wrapping up a record-breaking edition of ESA Open Days 2025 27/10/2025

In 2025, the European Space Agency once again opened its doors for the ESA Open Days, welcoming thousands of visitors from across Europe into the world of ESA’s space missions. From Germany to France, Italy to Spain, and the Netherlands, some of our sites became vibrant centres of discovery and inspiration where attendees had the chance to explore hands-on laboratories and exhibitions, take part to insightful presentations and meet the scientists and astronauts behind our missions. The 2025 Open Days united five ESA establishments, bringing together a Europe-wide community of nearly 2000 volunteers, science communicators, and ESA experts who guided visitors on a journey through the cosmos. More than 80 speakers shared their experiences and insights on stage, while about 22 000 guests took part in interactive workshops, behind-the-scenes tours, and creative activities. As we celebrate ESA’s 50th anniversary, the 2025 ESA Open Days were more than just showcases of cutting-edge technology and science. They highlighted our contribution to Europe’s prosperity, technological leadership, and commitment to inspiring the next generation, all driven by one clear goal: to elevate Europe’s future through the power of space. Below is a look at the highlights from ESA Open Days 2025 at our establishments.

12 September – ESOC (Darmstadt, Germany) ESA Open Day 2025 at ESOC - A group of visitors poses happily in front of an ESA sign during the Open Day event. The 2025 edition of ESA Open Days began at ESA’s European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt on 12 September. ESA Director of Operations Rolf Densing opened the event, joined by astronaut Thomas Reiter and Hessen’s Minister President Boris Rhein. Nearly 4 000 visitors filled the site to experience a full day of exploration and inspiration. The event featured more than twenty activities. Six new activities were designed by ESA experts through an internal call for ideas, while industry partners and the local ESA Business Incubation Centre, “cesah,” presented demonstrations including water-rocket launches and virtual reality experiences. Visitors were guided behind the scenes of the legendary Mission Control Room, joined immersive VR journeys through the cosmos, and took part in a rich programme of workshops. The main stage hosted speakers covering subjects from planetary defence to Earth observation, while the lectures in the conference rooms showcased ESA’s core activities in mission planning, astronomy, and space safety. Throughout the day, guests took part at the celebration of three major anniversaries: ESA’s Fifth Anniversary, ESTRACK50 (50 years of the European network) and NAV30 (30th anniversary of European satellite navigation). Read more about the Open Day 2025 at ESOC here.

20 September, ESA Headquarters (Paris, France) Open Day 2025 in ESA Headquarters, Paris

For the first time, on 20 September ESA Headquarters in Paris hosted a full-scale Open Day. Around 2 000 visitors came to explore the heart of European space decision-making. The main exhibition showcased models from ESA’s science, navigation, Earth observation, and space safety programmes, with video messages from astronaut Thomas Pesquet and astronaut reserve member Arnaud Prost. Throughout the day, eight conferences were held on topics such as European launchers, the Hera mission, astronaut training, space and climate, and the Euclid mission. Visitors also experienced live simulations of the ESA Council, offering an engaging look into how ESA’s decisions are made and including remarks by Director General Josef Aschbacher, who introduced one of the Council simulations. A dedicated HR corner allowed guests to meet ESA career ambassadors, while the Astrolabe and ESA Space Shop were open to the public.

26 September - ESRIN (Frascati, Italy) ESA Open Day 2025: an unforgettable day inside ESRIN

The Open Day at ESA’s centre for Earth Observation programmes, ESRIN in Frascati, Italy, followed on 26 September. Visitors had the unique opportunity to step inside ESA and discover how space science and innovation are shaping our future. From protecting our planet to unveiling the mysteries of the Universe, nearly 2 000 attendees embarked on a journey through ESA’s mission and vision. Guided by communicators, scientists, and experts, visitors explored the many facets of space science and innovation. Guests immersed themselves in hands-on educational workshops, explored ESRIN’s facilities through guided tours, and gathered under the stars for astronomical observations. Interactive quizzes added a playful twist, sparking curiosity and conversation.

ESAC – 4 October (Villanueva de la Cañada, Spain) ESA Open Day 2025: an unforgettable journey through space science at ESAC

On 4 October, the European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC) near Madrid welcomed over 2 000 participants eager to explore ESA’s window to the Universe. Guests took part in guided tours of ESAC and met the scientists and engineers behind missions such as Gaia, XMM-Newton, and Juice. Interactive exhibits, and hands-on activities showcased how ESA’s science missions expand our understanding of the cosmos. Throughout the day, they attended talks on the main stage featuring scientists, engineers, and astronauts, including ESA Astronaut Pablo Álvarez, ESA Science Director Prof. Carole Mundell, and representatives from the Spanish Space Agency.

11 and 12 October - ESTEC (Noordwijk, Netherlands) ESA Open Days at ESTEC 2025

The 2025 edition of the ESA Open Days concluded at ESA’s largest establishment, ESTEC in the Netherlands, on 11 and 12 October. As in previous years, the first day was dedicated to visitors with disabilities, welcoming nearly 300 participants - together with their families and carers - to enjoy accessible pathways and tailored programmes. On the second day, nearly 10 000 attendees engaged with ESA astronauts and experts in space exploration, engineering, and science, and experienced real space hardware up close. Highlights included exhibits on missions such as PLATO and Proba-3, presentations in the Erasmus Auditorium, access to the Test Centre and Concurrent Design Facility, and displays on careers, technology, Earth observation, and education.

Thank you for joining us on this incredible adventure. See you in 2026! From Paris to Noordwijk, this year’s Open Days once again fulfilled their mission: bringing space closer to people while sparking imagination, collaboration, and discovery across Europe.

