ESA at Le Bourget 2025 - Day Four Highlights
The European Space Agency looked back on its heritage and looked forward to a sustainable future on the fourth day of the International Paris Air Show.
Two new companies signed the Statement for a Responsible Space Sector at Salon du Bourget on Thursday 19 June.
First adopted on 21 November 2022 at the margins of ESA's Council meeting at Ministerial Level in Paris, the statement and the resulting collaboration aim to mobilise the actors in space to make the sector more responsible and sustainable. The Exploration Company represented by Victor Maier (Lead Germany and Central Europe Business) and GMV represented by Miguel Ángel Molina Cobos (Chairman Space Council) have now signed, to bring the total number of signatories to 98.
The statement was developed in line with the principles from the international and European sustainability engagements such as the European Green Deal and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Three companies who have engaged with ESA's commercialisation initiatives told their stories in the panel, The NewSpace Journey – Three Stories of Collaboration . Nicolas Gaume, CEO of Space Cargo Unlimited explained how the company is using ESA’s Marketplace to unlock commercial opportunities for microgravity-based research.
Maxiume Gaud, the COO of Ride! Space told the story of its success through the PUSH competition, aligning with the recent launch of the 2025 call aimed at edge computing and digital twin environments. Marion Andrieux Coulbaut, the COO of Infinite Orbits explained how participation in the ESA Business Incubation Centre (Sud France) supported its journey from concept to operational in-orbit services.
Meanwhile, Ian Carnelli demonstrated how AI has enabled live interaction with the Hera spacecraft – there will be further shows throughout the public days at Le Bourget. You can also try the spacecraft companion online in multiple languages.
Finally, there was a chance to celebrate ESA's 50th anniversary through two panels – focusing on international collaboration and on ESA's space science heritage. Director General Josef Aschbacher spoke to the next generation of scientists followed by a very short pause for cake. Watch the Director General's reflections on #50YearsofESA.