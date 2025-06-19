ESA at Le Bourget 2025 - Day Four Highlights

The European Space Agency looked back on its heritage and looked forward to a sustainable future on the fourth day of the International Paris Air Show.

Two new companies signed the Statement for a Responsible Space Sector at Salon du Bourget on Thursday 19 June.

First adopted on 21 November 2022 at the margins of ESA's Council meeting at Ministerial Level in Paris, the statement and the resulting collaboration aim to mobilise the actors in space to make the sector more responsible and sustainable. The Exploration Company represented by Victor Maier (Lead Germany and Central Europe Business) and GMV represented by Miguel Ángel Molina Cobos (Chairman Space Council) have now signed, to bring the total number of signatories to 98.

The statement was developed in line with the principles from the international and European sustainability engagements such as the European Green Deal and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.