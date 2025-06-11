Agency Join ESA at the International Paris Air Show 2025 11/06/2025 496 views 7 likes

In brief What? 55th International Paris Air Show

Where? Le Bourget, Paris and online on ESA Web TV, LinkedIn, and YouTube

When? 16—22 June 2025 In-depth

Just next to the towering Ariane launchers at Le Bourget, you will find the new Paris Space Hub created by GIFAS (Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales) to highlight the role of space during the 55th International Paris Air Show. Exhibitors in the Paris Space Hub include ESA, CNES, and commercial companies from the aerospace and defence industries. Under the theme European Space Agency. Elevating the Future of Europe, ESA’s 350 m² exhibition will showcase the latest mission results and upcoming endeavours, along with live and interactive events, with a particular focus on the preparation of this year’s ESA Council at Ministerial level. The ESA exhibition and live events will focus on the five goals of ESA’s Strategy 2040.

Visitors will first experience an audio immersion installation featuring the sounds of the Universe captured by ESA missions, paying tribute to the agency’s 50th anniversary. A model antenna marks 50 years of Estrack, ESA’s global network of ground stations connecting Earth with spacecraft travelling in the Solar System. The visitor journey begins with Inspire Europe, goal five of ESA’s Strategy 2040. The area highlights ESA’s collaboration with the European Commission, Member States, and international partners. This section emphasises how space inspires future generations, showcasing flagship programmes such as Galileo for navigation and Copernicus for Earth observation – with a Sentinel-1 model on display. For the first time at Le Bourget, ESA Education presents ExoMy, a 3D-printable rover model developed by ESA robotics experts to provide hands-on training in robotics and artificial intelligence. ExoMy is based on the design and locomotion system of the Rosalind Franklin rover.

An artist impression of the layout of the ESA exhibition in the Paris Space Hub at the International Paris Air Show 2025. Protect Our Planet and Climate (Goal 1) focuses on ESA’s missions monitoring climate change and protecting Earth’s resources. Highlights include Biomass, which launched earlier this year to study the evolution of our forests and their role in the carbon cycle; Europe’s planetary defence mission, Hera; Vigil, which will monitor space weather starting in 2031; and Sentinel-6, tracking rising sea levels to support ocean science and weather forecasting. Goal 3: Strengthen European Autonomy and Resilience showcases Europe’s independent access to space with models of Ariane 6, Vega-C, and the future reusable Space Rider, all launched from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou. This area also highlights how space applications support resilience including the vital role of Earth observation in addressing global challenges and the contributions of the Galileo navigation system and satellite connectivity. As visitors move through the exhibition, they arrive at the central area where they can explore the innovative AInfinity Space installation. This features ESA programmes powered by artificial intelligence, including an interactive dialogue with the Hera spacecraft and immersive films on the Euclid mission, which is mapping the Universe to reveal more about the role of gravity and the nature of dark energy and dark matter. The exhibition continues with Goal 2: Explore and Discover, spotlighting the LUNA facility, a lunar terrain simulator preparing astronauts and robots for Moon missions. The Argonaut lunar lander model illustrates plans to deliver cargo and infrastructure to the Moon. The Juice mission, launched in 2023 and currently en route to Jupiter’s icy moons searching for signs of primitive life, is also represented by a model. Plans for a mission to Saturn’s ocean moon Enceladus are also featured with a detailed 3D model of its icy surface. Finally, Boost European Growth and Competitiveness(Goal 4) highlights ESA’s support for innovation and entrepreneurship with examples including its Business Incubation Centres and telecommunications projects such as Joysat. The Proba-3 mission demonstrates advanced satellite formation flying, showcasing Europe’s cutting-edge space technology. Projects by university students and the role of the ESOC control centre provide further insight into ESA’s dynamic ecosystem.

Together with its Member States, the European Commission, and international partners, ESA continues to advance scientific discovery, protect our planet, strengthen European autonomy, and inspire future generations. We invite Member States, stakeholders, and all visitors to join us at ESA booth B35 in the Paris Space Hub and see how space can change your life.

Join live and online A comprehensive programme of lively panels and sessions will take place throughout the week — with some events livestreamed on ESA Web TV —in our booth and in the central area of the Paris Space Hub, the Agora. 16 June ESA-CNES Press Conference Live on esawebtv and LinkedIn; video replay will follow on www.esa.int 18 June EC-ESA Press Conference Live on esawebtv and LinkedIn; video replay will follow on www.esa.int 18 June Call with Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski Live on esawebtv, LinkedIn and YouTube; video replay on www.esa.int and YouTube

Media invitation Accredited media are invited to take note of the following programme, and contact details for onsite ESA media relations personnel.