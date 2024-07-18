ESA gears up for the Farnborough International Airshow

The Farnborough International Airshow is set to return for its 76 th edition from 22 to 26 July 2024, and ESA will be there to showcase the agency’s latest achievements and to highlight its next steps and future vision for Europe in space.

Every two years, the airshow in Hampshire, UK, attracts aviation and space enthusiasts, industry professionals, government officials and aircraft enthusiasts from around the world. An intense programme of panels and sessions awaits industry and trade visitors in the first four days, while the public is welcome on 26 July for the public day.

Throughout this major five-day event, ESA will be participating in the Space Zone alongside several of its institutional and commercial partners, including the UK Space Agency. During the week, ESA’s stand will serve as a platform to present the vast array of the agency’s activities and to invite visitors from different backgrounds to network.

Trade days (22 to 25 July)

During the trade days, high-level guests and representatives, including the UK’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, are expected to visit the Space Zone and ESA’s stand. A variety of panels featuring ESA speakers and astronauts are scheduled in the Space Theatre over the course of the four days. Key themes of this year’s panels will include space science and exploration, Earth observation, the space economy and space-based connectivity.

Public day (26 July)

Members of the public are welcome on the last day, 26 July. People of all ages and background will have the chance to join a full programme, featuring several sessions focusing on launchers, Earth observation missions, astronauts, science missions, career opportunities in space and much more.

Discover ESA Careers at FIA 2024

Throughout the week, the ESA Careers team will be at ESA’s stand, ready to offer insights into the wide range of career opportunities available within the agency. Additionally, visitors from the general public will have the chance to discover the job opportunities at ESA by attending the Pioneers of Tomorrow Talent Hub on 26 July. This is a dedicated STEM-focused event designed to inspire and engage the next generation of aerospace leaders.

Media Invitation

ESA invites journalists to attend ESA’s press briefing with ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher on Monday 22 July 2024 from 14:00–14:45 BST. Find out more here: ESA Media invitation.

Full programme of ESA events

Click here to view the full programme of ESA events and activities being held at FIA 2024.