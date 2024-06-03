Agency ESA to unveil Europe's future in space at ILA 2024 03/06/2024 1476 views 16 likes

The 2024 edition of the Berlin International Airshow (ILA), Germany's largest aerospace trade show, returns to Berlin ExpoCenter Airport from 5 to 9 June. ESA is taking part to present Europe's future endeavours in space and the agency’s ambitions. On the first three days, an extensive programme of sessions awaits thousands of professional attendees, while the last two days will be open to the public, welcoming visitors of all ages and backgrounds.

ILA, the largest aerospace trade show in Germany, is back in Berlin for its 2024 edition, held from 5 to 9 June. Around 80 000 visitors are expected to attend this major event for the global aerospace industry. ESA is taking part with an exhibition in the Space Pavilion, joined by the German Aerospace Agency (DLR) and the German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI). Key themes of this year’s exhibition include innovation, new technologies, sustainability, climate change, digitalisation, commercialisation, safety and security, and international cooperation in exploration and research. Throughout the five-day event, an immersive exhibition will serve as a platform to present the latest programmes, missions and technologies in the European space sector. The Space Pavilion will also host panels and sessions, featuring high-level guests and speakers.

ESA to unveil the launch date for the inaugural flight of Ariane 6 During the five days of ILA, Europe's access to space will be one of the spotlight topics. ESA will unveil the launch date for the inaugural flight of Europe’s new heavy-lift launcher, Ariane 6, that will enable Europe to maintain autonomous access to space while initiating a shift towards a more competitive next generation of launchers.

Trade days (5 to 7 June) During the trade days, high-level guests and representatives, including the German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, are expected to visit the Space Pavilion. A variety of panels featuring ESA astronauts and high-level speakers from the agency are scheduled over the course of the three days. On 6 June, the ILA Space day, the sessions will focus on topics like space safety, European access to space, international cooperation and climate change. Then, on 7 June, several panels will be dedicated to ESA's commercialisation ambitions and sessions and talks with ESA astronauts. Public days (8-9 June) The public are welcome on the last two days, 8 and 9 June. During the weekend, the Space Pavilion will provide a full programme, featuring launchers, Earth Observation missions, astronauts, science missions, career opportunities in space, and much more. Media Invitation ESA cordially invites journalists to attend ESA press conference with ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, at the ILA Berlin Air Show on Wednesday 5 June 2024 from 13:45–14:30 CEST.

Find out more here: ESA Media invitation. Full programme of ESA events Click here to view the full programme of ESA events and activities being held at the ILA Space Pavilion (Hall 4).