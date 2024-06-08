ILA 2024 - Day 4 (Public day)

Today the Berlin International Airshow opened to the public for its first 'public day', welcoming visitors of all ages and backgrounds. Throughout the day, crowds will be gathering at the Space Pavilion to explore the joint exhibition by ESA, the German Aerospace Agency (DLR) and the German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI). Visitors will have the opportunity to attend a variety of presentations led by high-level speakers and scientists, delving into topics such as launchers and Earth Observation missions. Additionally, visitors will be able to explore a wide range of career opportunities in the space industry, thanks to the presence of recruitment teams from DLR and ESA.

Browse through the highlights of Day 4 at ILA 2024.