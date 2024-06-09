ILA 2024 - Day 5 (Public day)

The final day of ILA 2024 has arrived. Following the success of yesterday’s first public day, thousands of space enthusiasts are gathering once again at the Space Pavilion to visit ESA's exhibition and participate in various events. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to engage with astronauts and attend presentations focused on science missions that study the Solar System and exoplanets. Other key topics were Europe’s access to space, sustainability, space safety, human and robotic exploration, and navigation. Furthermore, thanks to the presence of DLR and ESA recruitment teams, visitors could once more discover career opportunities in space.

Browse through the highlights of Day 5 at ILA 2024.