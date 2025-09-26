ESA shares stage with international partners at IAC 2025

The European Space Agency (ESA) is participating in the 76th International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which will open its doors on Monday 29 September and last until Friday 3 October in Sydney, Australia. Over 8000 participants from 90 countries are expected to attend the event at the International Convention Centre (ICC) under the theme “Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth”.

ESA will be present for the entire duration of the event at stand 671, with an exhibition, showcasing the agency’s latest mission results and future ambitions. The exhibition, named “European Space Agency: Elevating the Future of Europe”, highlights the five goals of ESA’s Strategy 2040: protecting our planet and climate; exploring and discovering; strengthening European autonomy and resilience; boosting European growth and competitiveness; and inspiring Europe. In line with the proposals to be presented at the ESA Ministerial Council (CM25) to be held in November in Bremen, Germany, the ESA exhibition will underline the important role of space for economic growth, scientific advancement, national security, and societal resilience.

Throughout the week, the ESA stand will host events on space transportation, international cooperation, commercialisation, the space economy, and education. Visitors can meet ESA experts and interact with ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen.

Programme

Please note all times are AEST (GMT +10)

Monday 29 September

09:30 – 11:00 Opening ceremony

Darling Harbour Theatre (Watch on ESA Web TV)

13:45 - 15:15 One-to-One with Heads of Space Agencies

Speakers:

Enrico Palermo, Head of the Australian Space Agency (ASA)

Josef Aschbacher, Director General of ESA

Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA)

Sean Duffy, Acting Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

V. Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Reseach Organisation (ISRO)

Hiroshi Yamakawa, President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Zhigang Bian, Vice Administrator of the China Nationak Space Administration (CNSA)

Darling Harbour Theatre (Watch on ESA Web TV)

15h30 Contract signature with Avio for the Reusable Upper Stage Demonstrator activities with Toni Tolker Nielsen, ESA Space Transportation Director and Marino Fragnito, AVIO Chief Commercial Officer

ESA stand

Tuesday 30 September

13:45 - 14:45 Learning to Live on Another World: The International Community's Return to the Moon, with the participation of Frank De Winne, Head of the European Astronaut Centre, ESA

Pyrmont Theatre

16:40-17:10 Honouring ESA—JAXA Cooperation on the Ramses Planetary Defence Mission

Reception to celebrate the growing cooperation between the two space agencies on ESA’s proposed Rapid Apophis Mission for Space Safety (Ramses).

With the participation of:

Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General

Hiroshi Yamakawa, JAXA President

Holger Krag, ESA Head of Space Safey Programme Office

Masaki Fujimoto, JAXA Vice President

ESA Stand

Wednesday 01 October

10:00-10: EPIC European-Australian Start Up Competition Winners 2025 Pitch

EPIC (ESA Partnership Initiative for Commercialisation) is an initiative that fosters global partnerships, supports access to bigger markets and drives innovation for Space and for Earth.

Speakers:

Luca del Monte, Head of Commercialisation Service Department, ESA

Janny Di Presa, COO, Sharpsat

Dimitris Agiakatsikas, CEO & Co-founder, SOLIDKOSMOS S.A.

Berry Sanders, Managing Director, Solidflow

Marcus Comaschi, Co-Founder and Lead Engineer, GryoPlant

ESA Stand

11:30 -12:15 ESA – KASA signature events

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in space activities for peaceful purposes

Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General and Youngbin Yoon, KASA Administrator

Implementing Arrangement concerning network and operations cross-support

Rolf Densing, ESA Director of Operations and Kyungin Kang, KASA Director General of the Space Science Exploration Mission Directorate

Statement of Intent on potential cooperation on Space Weather

Rolf Densing, ESA Director of Operations and Kyungin Kang, KASA Director General of the Space Science Exploration Mission Directorate

ESA stand

14:00 – 14:45 International cooperation on Space Economy: the IAF Space Economy Committee, with the participation of Charlotte Mathieu, Secretary of the IAF Space Economy Committee and ESA Head of Industrial policy and Space Economy division

ESA stand

Thursday 02 October

09:00 – 10:00 Space Sustainability: Regional Priorities, Global Responsibility

Speakers:

Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General

Alvin Drew, Director for NASA Space Sustainability

Enrico Palermo, Head of ASA

Gay Jane P. Perez, Deputy Director General for Space, Science and Technology, Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA)

Pyrmont Theatre (Watch on ESA Web TV)

Friday 03 October

15:00 – 15:30 ESA: Preparing for Tomorrow

with Heriberto Saldivar, Head of Strategy Department, ESA.

ESA Stand

16:30 – 17:30 Closing Ceremony

Pyrmont Theatre (Live on ESA Web TV)