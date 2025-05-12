Agency Save the date: 16–22 June - ESA at the Paris Air Show 12/05/2025 783 views 18 likes

The European Space Agency will be present at the 55th edition of International Paris Air Show, taking place on 16-22 June at Le Bourget airport.

ESA will join French space agency CNES and the aerospace industry in the newly established ‘Paris Space Hub’ — an initiative by GIFAS (Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales), highlighting the importance of space at this prestigious event. Located near the Ariane launchers at the Air and Space Museum, the Paris Space Hub will be a dynamic platform for innovation and collaboration, showcasing Europe’s space ambitions to an international audience.

As we celebrate 50 years of advancing space for Europe, our presence at the Paris Air Show will highlight our vision for the future, ESA’s Strategy 2040 and its five goals: Protect our planet and climate

Explore and discover

Strengthen European autonomy and resilience

Boost growth and competitiveness

Inspire Europe

ESA’s Head of Communications Anne-Sophie Bradelle said, “Our exhibition and events at the Paris Air Show are guided by our Strategy 2040 — a unified vision for how space will serve Europe’s future, keeping the needs of European citizens at the heart of everything we do, for a better tomorrow.” Visitors will embark on a journey through ESA’s achievements and future ambitions — from tackling climate change and exploring the origins of the Universe, to ensuring independent access to space, advancing telecommunications and navigation, as well as pioneering artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies. This event is an opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of space for our daily lives, celebrate achievements with ESA Member States, strengthen partnerships with the European Commission and international partners, and inspire the next generation.

Preliminary programme highlights 16 June: Inaugural ESA / CNES p ress c onference

16–19 June : Trade days featuring professional sessions, industry showcases, strategic discussions and inspirational talks

: featuring professional sessions, industry showcases, strategic discussions and inspirational talks 20–22 June : Public days with interactive exhibits, astronaut talks and Q&A sessions with ESA experts

: with interactive exhibits, astronaut talks and Q&A sessions with ESA experts 16-22 June: Joint thematic events with CNES Various media briefings will also take place, offering the chance to meet ESA representatives. Stay tuned for updates! For more information about the International Paris Air Show, please visit: SIAE website

A glimpse of ESA's stand at Le Bourget

Fiorella Coliolo, Corporate Strategic Events Coordinator, ESA