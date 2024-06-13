Stellar success for ESA's first open day in the UK

Thousands of visitors flocked to ESA’s establishment in the UK last Saturday to experience first-hand how the agency is pushing the boundaries of exploration and using space to improve life on Earth.

This was ESA’s very first open day to be held at its European Centre for Space Applications and Telecommunications (ECSAT), located at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire.

Part of the campus-wide Harwell open week, the event’s packed programme of talks and hands-on demonstrations launched visitors on an inspiring journey through ECSAT’s activities, showing how expert teams at the site are collaborating with partners on campus, the UK and across ESA’s member states for the benefit of European citizens.

After months of preparations, the ESA open day at ECSAT and the final day of Harwell campus open week coincided with soaring temperatures and clear blue skies, with some 20 000 people making their way to Harwell to explore behind the scenes at the UK’s leading science and innovation campus.

The ESA open day, hosted by ESA’s Magali Vaissiere Conference Centre, kicked off with a welcome to ECSAT from its head of establishment Laurent Jaffart, followed by a Q&A with British ESA astronaut Rosemary Coogan and British ESA astronaut reserve Meganne Christian that was attended by a packed audience of space enthusiasts of all ages.