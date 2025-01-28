ESA and GSMA Foundry empower industry to achieve seamless global connectivity

At MWC25 Barcelona , the European Space Agency (ESA) unveiled a funding initiative, promoted in partnership with GSMA Foundry, to support projects aimed at integrating satellite and terrestrial networks for seamless connectivity.

The initiative will focus on three key areas of opportunity:

Direct-to-device : Enabling mobile phones to connect directly to satellites without ground infrastructure. This will extend connectivity to remote regions, support emergency services, and bridge the digital divide for underserved communities.

: Enabling mobile phones to connect directly to satellites without ground infrastructure. This will extend connectivity to remote regions, support emergency services, and bridge the digital divide for underserved communities. 6G : Developing early-stage 6G technologies with satellite-terrestrial convergence at their core. These innovations will support ultra-low latency applications, advanced Internet of Things (IoT), and edge intelligence.

: Developing early-stage 6G technologies with satellite-terrestrial convergence at their core. These innovations will support ultra-low latency applications, advanced Internet of Things (IoT), and edge intelligence. 5G/6G Hubs: Establishing new hybrid 5G and 6G testing hubs, building on the example of the 5G/6G Hub at ESA's European Centre for Space Applications and Telecommunications in Harwell, UK. These hubs integrate satellite technology into 5G/6G networks, enabling industry to test use cases from autonomous vehicles to next-generation logistics, smart cities and public safety networks.

Interested companies and organisations are invited to submit their proposals by 30 June 2025. Selected applicants will receive funding as well as opportunities to collaborate with leading organisations in the telecommunications and space sectors. They will also have the opportunity to showcase their achievements at MWC26 and other GSMA Foundry events.

"We are proud to partner with GSMA Foundry on these new industry challenges and we are pleased to expand our investment in the industry," said Antonio Franchi, ESA's Head of the 5G/6G NTN Programme Office. "Our goal is to support the satellite and mobile industries to connect everyone, everywhere, and at any time, and this collaboration is a major step towards achieving that vision."

"By working together, we can unlock the full potential of satellite and terrestrial telecommunications networks, paving the way for groundbreaking solutions that deliver significant benefits to both society and industry," said Richard Cockle, Head of GSMA Foundry.

Visit here to apply: ESA and GSMA Foundry Challenges 2025