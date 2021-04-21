HydRON: Optical (laser-based) satellites for faster data sharing in space

At the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Milan this week, ESA signed a contract for Element #1, the first phase of the HydRON Demonstration System. HydRON, which stands for High thRoughput Optical Network, is set to transform the way data-collecting satellites communicate, using laser technology that will allow satellites to connect with each other and ground networks much faster.

ESA has selected Canadian satellite telecommunications provider Kepler Communications as prime contractor for Element #1 of HydRON. Element #1 involves creating a ring of ten satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), laying the foundational support for communications between third-party satellites and ground users. The project aims to enable seamless integration of a space data relay transport layer for space assets in different orbits that need to relay their collected data to users on the ground. The following two elements of HydRON will focus on adding satellites in non-LEO orbits as well as adding to the optical ground segment. Once completed, HydRON will aim to provide rapid connections between satellites and terrestrial (ground) data networks.

Optical communication technologies have the potential to reduce the bottlenecks created by traditional radio frequency systems which are competing for already crowded radio frequency spectra and are subject to heavy regulation. By enabling rapid, high-capacity connections between satellites and ground networks, HydRON will significantly enhance our ability to collect and utilise data from space.

This capability is particularly crucial for Earth observation missions, where large datasets typically need to be downloaded from satellites a few times a day during passes over ground stations. With HydRON, these satellites can connect to the network and transmit data back to Earth much more efficiently, without waiting for specific satellite passes. This advanced system will provide substantial benefits for both government and commercial users, supporting a wide range of applications from environmental monitoring to disaster response.

The HydRON laser beams can also carry far more data than traditional radio waves. The system is designed to connect seamlessly with the fibre optic networks we already use on Earth, creating a fast and reliable global network. This technology supports advanced 5G networks and enables new technologies like AI and Internet of Things (IoT). HydRON's capabilities extend beyond improving data transfer from Earth observation satellites. As part of ESA's broader vision, this technology could be utilised and adapted to support future missions to the Moon and beyond.