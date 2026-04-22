Applications ESA and EBRD to advance Earth observation for development and impact finance 08/06/2026 543 views 12 likes

The European Space Agency (ESA) signed an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), hailing a new era of cooperation with the aim of advancing the use of Earth observation data and services for development and impact finance initiatives.

The agreement, signed during the EBRD Annual Meeting in Latvia on Saturday, 6 June, sets out the intention for ESA and the EBRD to further explore areas of mutual interest for potential collaboration, following an exploratory period of about two years where initial pilot activities were initiated – such as engagement in the EBRD Green Cities programme. The areas of joint effort will focus on using space-based Earth observation data to improve the efficiency and impact of development efforts and EBRD operations.

The LOI will advance the use of Earth observation data and services for development and impact finance initiatives The collaboration will address issues including advancing the use of satellite date and services in development projects, from research and product development through to implementation, monitoring and impact assessment. It will also promote joint knowledge sharing, capacity building, resource mobilisation and outreach activities to strengthen the application of Earth observation for sustainable development. The letter of intent (LOI) with the EBRD was digitally signed by ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli, and EBRD’s Vice President for Policy and Partnerships, Mark Bowman, earlier this month. This was followed by an in-person signature event at the EBRD’s annual meeting in Riga on Saturday, 6 June, with ESA’s Head of Climate Action, Sustainability and Science Department, Rune Floberghagen, confirming the partnership agreement alongside EBRD’s Managing Director for Policy, Strategy and Delivery, Melis Ekmen Tabojer.

The agreement sets out the intention for ESA and the EBRD to further explore areas of mutual interest for potential collaboration. ESA’s Simonetta Cheli said, “This partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development reflects the strength of European cooperation in addressing global challenges. By working together, we can further unlock the potential of Earth observation data and services, ensuring they are fully integrated into development initiatives that deliver real-world impact. ESA’s Earth observation programmes are designed precisely for this purpose: to turn space-based knowledge into actionable insights that support sustainable and inclusive development worldwide.” The EBRD’s Mark Bowman said, “We are very pleased to formalise our shared intent to co-operate with the European Space Agency, following several pilot exercises. Satellite data is extensively used in several sectors in which the Bank works - from assessing the effects of climate change to supporting infrastructure and agriculture projects. We look forward to continuing to expand its application to our clients and countries of operation.”