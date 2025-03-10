Applications ESA’s pioneering Biomass satellite arrives at launch site 10/03/2025 1572 views 22 likes

Marking another step towards new insights into Earth’s forests and their role in the carbon cycle, ESA’s groundbreaking Biomass satellite has arrived at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, to be prepared for liftoff on a Vega-C rocket at the end of April.

Biomass is the first satellite to carry a P-band synthetic aperture radar, an innovative instrument capable of penetrating forest canopies to measure the woody trunks, branches, and stems where carbon is predominantly stored.

Seeing the wood through the trees This novel space technology is set to return a wealth of new information that will allow scientists to accurately assess forest carbon stocks and fluxes which are affected by land-use change, forest degradation and forest regrowth. In turn, this will advance our understanding of the state of our forests and how they are changing over time, and clarify major uncertainties in our knowledge of the complex carbon cycle. The satellite's journey to the launch site follows years of development, and more recently numerous tests conducted at Airbus' facilities in Toulouse, France. As ESA’s prime contractor for Biomass, Airbus in Stevenage in the UK has led the development with a consortium of over 50 companies from 20 countries, which also included the US company L3 Harris who developed the satellite’s distinctive huge wire-mesh antenna.

Biomass ready for the shipping container This collaborative effort underscores the mission's complexity and the international commitment to advancing Earth observation capabilities. Biomass’ embarked upon its voyage to French Guiana on 21 February when it was carefully transported by road from the Airbus’ facilities in Toulouse to the port of Sète where the French cargo ship MN Toucan awaited its arrival. The vessel is designed especially to transport valuable space-bound cargo across the Atlantic. After almost two weeks at sea, MN Toucan arrived safe and sound in the harbour at Pariacabo – the Kourou harbour. Stefan Kiryenko, ESA’s Biomass Launch Campaign Manager, said, “We are obviously delighted to have our precious cargo on dry land again and our thanks to the MN Toucan operators and to the Airbus logistic team, for carrying Biomass across the Atlantic.

MN Toucan carrying Biomass docks in Kourou “We now have the satellite in the cleanroom at Europe’s Spaceport and will be first checking that all is well with our baby – and then we have an intensive six-week programme of preparing it to be encapsulated in the Vega-C rocket fairing for liftoff in late April.” ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli, added, “Biomass perfectly embodies the spirit of our ESA Earth Explorer missions, designed to showcase how cutting-edge technology can unlock groundbreaking insights into our planet’s complex systems.

Biomass arrives safe and sound at Europe’s Spaceport “By pushing the boundaries of remote sensing, Biomass not only advances our understanding of global forests and carbon cycles but also demonstrates the transformative potential of space-based innovation in tackling Earth’s most pressing environmental challenges. “We extend our gratitude to everyone who contributed to the development of this groundbreaking mission and eagerly anticipate its journey into space.”