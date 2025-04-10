Applications Forest mission sealed within rocket fairing for liftoff 16/04/2025 133 views 4 likes

With the launch of ESA’s Biomass satellite scheduled for 29 April, preparations at Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, have reached a key milestone. The satellite has now been sealed inside the protective fairing of the Vega-C rocket – now hidden from view, the satellite is almost ready for its journey into space.

Once in orbit, this latest Earth Explorer mission will provide vital insights into the health and dynamics of the world’s forests, revealing how they are changing over time and, critically, enhancing our understanding of their role in the global carbon cycle. Biomass, an ESA Earth Explorer research mission, has been at the spaceport since March undergoing a series of final tests and preparations for liftoff on a Vega-C rocket on 29 April at 11:15 CEST.

Applying the Biomass mission sticker to the rocket fairing Most recently, the team completed the hazardous task of fuelling, followed by mounting the satellite onto the rocket’s launch adapter. Umbilical harnesses were connected and tested to ensure a secure electrical interface, and the satellite was successfully powered on for pre-launch system checks. Engineers also carried out electrical tests on the launch vehicle’s own systems to verify smooth integration with the satellite. Meanwhile, the Vega-C fairing half-shells, already sporting the mission patch and partner stickers, were transferred into the facility for encapsulation. The fairing shields the satellite during ascent into space.

Biomass and Vega-C fairing half shells ESA Assembly, Integration and Verification Engineer, Gianluigi Fava, said, “Encapsulating a satellite inside a rocket fairing is always a deeply emotional moment for the team. After years of development, building, testing and dedication, it’s the last time we’ll ever see the satellite with our own eyes.” ESA’s Biomass Project Manager, Michael Fehringer, added, “But the real farewell comes at launch. That’s when we watch all our hard work lift off into space – knowing that our precious satellite is on its way to begin delivering vital data about Earth’s forests and their role in the carbon cycle, and hence climate system. We’re incredibly proud and excited for what lies ahead. “We’re deeply grateful to the many people who have worked tirelessly to make this mission possible – from those helping bring the satellite to life on the ground, to the teams preparing to operate it in orbit, and the scientists ready to turn its data into meaningful insights.”

Sealing Biomass within the Vega-C fairing Biomass is the first satellite to carry a P-band synthetic aperture radar – an innovative instrument capable of penetrating forest canopies to measure the woody trunks, branches and stems where carbon is primarily stored. This cutting-edge technology will provide an unprecedented wealth of data, enabling scientists to accurately assess forest carbon stocks and fluxes influenced by land-use changes, forest degradation and regrowth. In turn, it will enhance our understanding of forest health, track changes over time, and address key uncertainties in the complex carbon cycle. Forests play a crucial role in regulating atmospheric carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, storing carbon in their trunks, branches, leaves and roots.

Seeing the wood through the trees However, significant uncertainties remain about the total carbon stored in the world’s forests and how these stocks are evolving. Rising temperatures, increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide levels and human activities, such as deforestation for agriculture and urban expansion, further complicate this dynamic. ESA’s Biomass mission aims to resolve these uncertainties by delivering critical data on carbon stocks and fluxes. By tracking carbon shifts linked to land use, degradation and regrowth, the mission will deepen our understanding of the role of forests in the global carbon cycle. Biomass is scheduled to launch on a Vega-C rocket on 29 April at 11:15 CEST (06:15 Kourou time).

Vega-C fairing release revealing Biomass Europe’s Vega-C rocket is the evolution of the Vega family of rockets and delivers increased performance, greater payload volume and improved competitiveness. Complementing the Ariane family to launch all types of payloads into their desired orbits, Vega-C ensures that Europe has versatile and independent access to space. ESA owns the Vega-C programme, working with Avio as prime contractor and design authority.