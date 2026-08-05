Wildfires, drought and extreme heat, 2026

Earth observation satellites help us monitor phenomena such as wildfires, drought and heatwaves from space. This page is updated on a regular basis with a selection of ESA’s most recent news-related images showing how the effects of climate change are impacting our world.

Extreme heat has become increasingly frequent and intense in Europe and across the globe. The Copernicus Climate Change Service reported exceptional temperatures: June 2026 was the second-warmest June globally, while Western Europe experienced its warmest June on record.

While fires can be sparked by human carelessness, such as a discarded cigarette, or by natural causes such as lightning, the high temperatures, combined with a lack of rain and soil moisture, together with strong wind, have sadly provided optimal environments for wildfires.

All the phenomena mentioned on this page are closely linked to climate change. It is estimated that up to 35% of greenhouse gases are created by the burning of the organic matter in forests, scrubland and grassland, while persistent dry conditions are related to reduced precipitation and river flow. Monitoring and detecting these interconnected phenomena from space plays an important role in how we understand climate.

See a selection of ESA’s most recent news-related images in the carousel below.