Applications Authorisation paves the way for Aeolus-2 wind mission 02/07/2026 33 views 0 likes

Building on the remarkable success of the Earth Explorer Aeolus wind mission, the European Space Agency has given Airbus Defence and Space in the UK the authorisation to proceed to begin the development of Aeolus’ successor, Aeolus-2 – which is set to be built to enhance operational weather forecasts.

The plan is to develop Aeolus-2 directly as an operational meteorological mission, in collaboration with Eumetsat. It will be designed to provide continuous global wind profiles that will improve weather forecasting accuracy and strengthen atmospheric and climate monitoring capabilities worldwide from its launch in 2034. The decision to develop Aeolus-2 as an operational meteorological mission is rooted in the outstanding performance and scientific impact of the original Aeolus satellite. Launched in 2018, Aeolus proved to be a groundbreaking achievement in Earth observation and atmospheric science, becoming the world’s first satellite capable of directly measuring global wind profiles from space using advanced Doppler wind lidar technology.

The mission demonstrated exceptional technological innovation, overcoming complex engineering challenges to operate a highly sophisticated ultra-violet laser-based instrument in orbit and provide valuable insights into global wind profiles, establishing a new benchmark for space-based wind sensing and paving the way for the operational Aeolus-2 mission. Aeolus provided the evidence needed to transition this pioneering technology from an Earth Explorer research mission into an operational capability. The mission’s achievements highlighted the critical role of global wind observations in improving forecast accuracy and addressing gaps in existing observing networks.

Aeolus-2 Like Aeolus, its operational successor, Aelous-2, will carry a Doppler wind lidar – however, the Aeolus-2 version will be even more sophisticated than the original. ESA’s Aeolus-2 Project Manager, Ben Boyes, explained, “Aeolus was a trailblazing mission that demonstrated, for the first time, the immense value of measuring global winds directly from space. “Building on the lidar heritage of both Aeolus and EarthCARE, Aeolus-2 will carry two lasers, each twice as powerful as Aeolus’, with an upgraded and more robust instrument design capable of reliably delivering the high-quality wind data that operational meteorological services require. This next-generation mission will ensure that global wind observations become a permanent component of the weather forecasting infrastructure, helping societies around the world prepare for increasingly complex weather and climate-related challenges.” The authorisation signed on 29 June provides Airbus Defence and Space in the UK permission to proceed with the initial implementation steps for this new mission. ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli, said, “Aeolus exceeded expectations and demonstrated the transformative impact that space-based wind observations can have on weather forecasting. “Aeolus-2 represents the natural evolution of that achievement – from pioneering research to an operational service that will benefit citizens and businesses worldwide.

ESA authorises Airbus to begin Aeolus-2 development “We are happy to provide the authorisation to proceed, which marks an important milestone in ensuring Europe remains at the forefront of atmospheric observation and meteorological innovation.” Aeolus-2 will address limitations in current methods of observing winds from space, and by filling a long-standing data gap in the global observing system for vertical wind profiles, will enable measurable improvements to numerical weather models.