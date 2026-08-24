Applications MTG-I2 ready for launch on Ariane 6 27/08/2026 983 views 2 likes

The Meteosat Third Generation Imager2 satellite (MTG-I2) has been encapsulated inside the Ariane 6 fairing and is in place on its launch pad. It is scheduled to lift off on Thursday evening, 27 August, from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

The encapsulation took place with the two halves of the fairing already firmly fixed together, and the cone then lowered over the MTG-I2 satellite. This upper segment of the rocket, with MTG-I2 inside, was then hoisted on top of the rocket, which is already standing vertically on the launch pad inside the Mobile Gantry. All is now in place for launch. Before liftoff, the Mobile Gantry will be rolled away from the launch pad, leaving the Ariane 6 launcher and its important passenger ready for countdown. Find out how to watch the launch broadcast live here.

MTG-I2 ready for launch

And browse the carousel below to follow MTG-I2’s journey, from testing and cleanrooms in Europe, to pre-launch activities in French Guiana.















































About MTG MTG-I2 will complete the first family of MTG satellites, delivering data for weather forecasting over Europe and northern Africa with unprecedented quality, quantity and frequency. It will provide high-resolution images of the atmosphere over Europe and northern Africa every 2.5 minutes. With the benefit of earlier warnings, emergency services, authorities and citizens will be better prepared for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. The ability to track and predict extreme weather with more accuracy and within shorter timeframes means Europe will be able to protect many of its key economies that are dependent on weather conditions, including agriculture, transport, insurance and tourism, as well as infrastructure and energy networks.

About Ariane 6 This will be the ninth launch of Europe’s heavy-lift rocket Ariane 6. For this launch, Ariane 6 will be configured with two P120C-based solid-propellant rocket motors to liftoff and launch MTG-I2 to a geostationary transfer orbit. This will be the first mission to this destination for Ariane 6 and the farthest the rocket will have flown so far. ESA manages the Ariane 6 development programme, ensuring autonomous access to space for the benefit of European citizens. Arianespace was the launch service provider for flight VA270.

Partnerships for space All three of the MTG satellites have been developed by ESA and built by a large consortium of European industries led by Thales Alenia Space with main partners OHB System in Germany and Leonardo in Italy. Eumetsat operates the satellites after commissioning is complete and disseminates the scientific data.