Showcase your climate data visualisation talent

Are you a creative visionary with a passion for climate action? Enter ESA’s latest competition to showcase your talent by transforming decades of satellite climate data into impactful visuals to help bridge the gap between climate science, policy makers and the wider public. The winner will have the unique opportunity to display their data visualisation at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) taking place later this year.

Satellite imagery, and other data, have helped record how Earth’s environment has changed over the past five decades, advancing scientific knowledge of the climate.

However, the sheer volume and intricacy of this data can sometimes prove daunting for the general audience, leading to frustration and discouragement, especially in the face of contradictory information.

Visualisations have the power to distil this mass of information to effectively communicate new climate research and bridge the gap between climate science and policy makers and raise awareness among the wider public.

Susanne Mecklenburg, Head of ESA’s Climate Office, comments, “Engaging imagery or art can powerfully illustrate and raise awareness of environmental phenomena, developing trends or impacts such the changing pattern of drought, wildfires or heatwaves.

“Data visualisation helps to show the facts, something that is increasingly important to support accurate communication of new science at a time when mis- and disinformation around research is becoming more of an issue.”

To kick-off the creative process, explore the following gallery of data-driven Little Pictures designed by ESA designers: