Ariane 5 upper stage for Webb heads for Europe's Spaceport

The upper stage of the Ariane 5 rocket which will launch the James Webb Space Telescope later this year, is on its way to Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Webb will be the largest, most powerful telescope ever launched into space. As part of an international collaboration agreement, ESA is providing the telescope’s launch service using the Ariane 5 launch vehicle. Working with partners, ESA was responsible for the development and qualification of Ariane 5 adaptations for the Webb mission and for the procurement of the launch service by Arianespace.

Overnight on 17 August 2021, Ariane 5’s upper stage was transported in its container from ArianeGroup in Bremen to Neustadt port in Germany. Here it will board the MN Toucan vessel alongside other Ariane 5 elements to continue its journey to Kourou, French Guiana.

The upper stage of Ariane 5 is manufactured by ArianeGroup, the prime contractor for the development and construction of the European family of Ariane 5 and Ariane 6 launch vehicles.

Webb is an international partnership between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Find out more about Webb in ESA’s launch kit.