Group photo from General Assembly on Defence, Space and Cybersecurity

Group photo taken at the General Assembly on Defence, Space and Cybersecurity, held on Friday 12 September 2025, at ESRIN, ESA’s Centre for Earth Observation Programmes in Italy.

The event was organised by the European Parliament and the European Commission, in collaboration with the European Space Agency, to promote dialogue between European and national decision-makers and industry leaders. Representatives from major European entities debated the future of the European Union, which is facing unprecedented challenges, in an increasingly complex geopolitical context. Participants examined Europe’s needs in key sectors such as space, cybersecurity, and defence, within the broader context of the Atlantic Alliance. Acting at the European level, as demonstrated by projects like Galileo, EGNOS, and Copernicus, not only brings extraordinary added value in terms of innovation, industrial competitiveness, economies of scale, and spending efficiency, but also strengthens Europe’s strategic autonomy, the security of its citizens, and the protection of its critical infrastructure.

The group included experts from major European entities, including: Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space; Adolfo Urso, Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; Matteo Piantedosi, Italian Minister of the Interior; Gen. B. Luigi Vinciguerra, Brigade General of the Guardia di Finanza – Head of the III Operations Department, General Command; Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency; Simonetta Cheli, Director of Earth Observation Programmes and Head of ESRIN; Carlo Corazza, Head of the European Parliament Office in Italy; Ammiraglio Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee; Teodoro Valente, President of the Italian Space Agency (ASI); Hans de Vries, Chief Cybersecurity and Operations Officer (COO) - ENISA; Fabio di Stefano, Communications at the European Parliament in Italy.

Watch here a replay of ESA Director General's intervention and find the transcript of his speech.