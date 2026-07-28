ESA title
Liftoff as Ariane 6 takes flight for the first time
Enabling & Support

Liftoff as Ariane 6 takes flight for the first time

28/07/2026 15422 views 89 likes 524278 ID

Ariane 6 launches to the sky on 9 July 2024 on its inaugural flight VA262.

Europe’s newest heavy-lift rocket, provides great power and flexibility at a lower cost than its predecessors. The launcher’s configuration – with an upgraded main stage, a choice of either two or four powerful boosters and a new restartable upper stage – provides Europe with greater efficiency and possibility as it can launch multiple missions into different orbits on a single flight, while its upper stage will deorbit itself at the end of mission.

This image was also selected as one of the eight-stamp collector's set initiated by La Poste de Guyane, La Poste's regional branch in French Guiana. 

Ariane 6 takes flight for the first time
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 takes flight for the first time

Image 10259 views 135 likes
Wide view of second Ariane 6 liftoff
Enabling & Support

Wide view of second Ariane 6 liftoff

Image 930 views 13 likes
Ariane 6 VA263 liftoff
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 VA263 liftoff

Image 6303 views 81 likes
More liftoff power: first Ariane 6 with four boosters launched
Enabling & Support

More liftoff power: first Ariane 6 with four booster…

Image 981 views 5 likes
Ariane 6 with four boosters first liftoff
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 with four boosters first liftoff

Image 805 views 4 likes