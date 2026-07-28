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Vertical liftoff as Ariane 6 takes flight for the first time
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Vertical liftoff as Ariane 6 takes flight for the first time

28/07/2026 5769 views 44 likes 524278 ID

Ariane 6 launches to the sky on 9 July 2024 on its inaugural flight VA262.

Europe’s newest heavy-lift rocket, provides great power and flexibility at a lower cost than its predecessors. The launcher’s configuration – with an upgraded main stage, a choice of either two or four powerful boosters and a new restartable upper stage – provides Europe with greater efficiency and possibility as it can launch multiple missions into different orbits on a single flight, while its upper stage will deorbit itself at the end of mission.

This image was also selected as one of the eight-stamp collector's set initiated by La Poste de Guyane, La Poste's regional branch in French Guiana. 

More liftoff power: first Ariane 6 with four boosters launched
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More liftoff power: first Ariane 6 with four booster…

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Ariane 6 with four boosters first liftoff
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Ariane 6 with four boosters first liftoff

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Liftoff power: launch of first Ariane 6 with four boosters

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Ariane 6 takes flight for the first time
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Ariane 6 takes flight for the first time

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Ariane 6 cuts a vertical path up, up and away
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Ariane 6 cuts a vertical path up, up and away

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