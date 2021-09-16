ESA title
Quest airlock | Space Station 360 (in French with English subtitles available)

16/09/2021 201 views 8 likes 458678 ID 00:01:34
French

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet takes you on a tour of the International Space Station like no other. Filmed with a 360 camera, the Space Station 360 series lets you explore for yourself alongside Thomas’s explanation – episode four is NASA’s Quest airlock.

The Quest airlock is the Station’s smallest module, but it is vital for going on spacewalks. This is where the astronauts suit up into their spacesuits, prepare for the spacewalk and enter the airlock to go outside for maintenance, installing new equipment or science experiments.

Follow Thomas: https://blogs.esa.int/exploration/it/category/astronauts/thomas-pesquet/

The video is in French, to activate the English subtitles, click on the CC icon at the bottom right of the YouTube player.

Quest airlock

Quest airlock
