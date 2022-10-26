ESA title
Space Safety

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – Tales of Terrific Technology

26/10/2022 402 views 39 likes 472383 ID 00:02:56
English

Meet Hera, our very own asteroid detective. Together with two CubeSats – Milani the rock decoder and Juventas the radar visionary – Hera is off on an adventure to explore Didymos, a double asteroid system that is typical of the thousands that pose an impact risk to planet Earth.

Suitable for kids and adults alike, this episode of ‘The Incredible Adventures of Hera’ details the miniaturised James-Bond-style technology that Hera and its CubeSats will carry aboard with them to explore their asteroid target.

Space Safety

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – pres…

Video 00:03:35 9524 views 263 likes
Space Safety

The incredible adventures of the Hera mission – Crea…

Video 00:02:36 4333 views 119 likes
Space Safety

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – Episode 2

Video 00:03:27 3984 views 112 likes
Space Safety

After DART comes Hera

Video 00:02:52 3542 views 107 likes
Space Safety

Hera: ESA’s planetary defence mission

Video 00:02:56 20782 views 301 likes