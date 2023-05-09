ESA title
Science & Exploration

Juice flies Ariane 5: from preparation to liftoff at Europe’s Spaceport

09/05/2023 314 views 27 likes 478208 ID 00:04:00
English

Timelapse of the integration and launch of Juice.

ESA’s latest interplanetary mission, Juice, lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French 09:14 local time/14:14CEST on 14 April 2023 to begin its eight-year journey to Jupiter, where it will study in detail the gas giant planet’s three large ocean-bearing moons: Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

Juice – Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer – is humankind’s next bold mission to the outer Solar System. This ambitious mission will characterise Ganymede, Callisto and Europa with a powerful suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments to discover more about these compelling destinations as potential habitats for past or present life. Juice will monitor Jupiter’s complex magnetic, radiation and plasma environment in depth and its interplay with the moons, studying the Jupiter system as an archetype for gas giant systems across the Universe.

Following launch, Juice will embark on an eight-year journey to Jupiter, arriving in July 2031 with the aid of momentum and direction gained from four gravity-assist fly-bys of the Earth-Moon system, Venus and, twice, Earth.

Flight VA260 is the final Ariane 5 flight to carry an ESA mission to space.

Access the related broadcast quality footage.

  • Manuel Pédoussaut - ZetaPress/Stéphane Corvaja - ESA ; Music by Hubrid, Black Hole
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
  • Music Clip
Science & Exploration

Juice launch and deployment timeline

Image 11955 views 302 likes
Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing
Science & Exploration

Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing

Image 197 views 1 likes
Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing
Science & Exploration

Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing

Image 305 views 5 likes
Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing
Science & Exploration

Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing

Image 593 views 20 likes
Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing
Science & Exploration

Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing

Image 316 views 4 likes