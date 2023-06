Watch the replay of the live session from Paris Air Show 2023 discussing the signature of a new European Zero Space Debris policy. ESA's aim is to totally stop the generation of debris in valuable orbits by 2030. This approach has been initiated by the Agency in response to the catastrophic degradation of the Low-Earth Orbit environment. Speakers will include ESA representatives -including its Director General- and leading industry players.

