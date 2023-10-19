ESA title
Agency

Information session on the outcome of ESA’s 317th Council

19/10/2023 1566 views 26 likes 483694 ID 00:48:00
English

ESA Member States met for the 317th session of the ESA Council on 18 and 19 October.

Watch the replay of the information session in which ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and ESA Council Chair Renato Krpoun share the outcome of the meeting. They give an update to media on plans for ESA to cooperate with the UN’s Environment Programme on the use of Earth observation data and technology for the environment, as well as providing assistance to Poland for its national Earth observation project. They also share the latest plans for a Space Summit to be held on 6 and 7 November in Seville, Spain.

Agency

ESA Council meeting - media information session

Video 01:01:27 2283 views 33 likes
Agency

Information Session from 300th ESA Council

Video 00:40:56 1470 views 30 likes
Agency

Media session on the results of the 314th ESA Counci…

Video 01:03:00 1437 views 38 likes
Agency

Media session - ESA Council extraordinary meeting

Video 01:15:00 1750 views 31 likes
Science & Exploration

298th ESA Council Media Information Session

Video 00:43:18 1108 views 6 likes