ESA title
Agency

Media information session from ESA’s 322nd Council in Paris

14/12/2023 353 views 18 likes 492831 ID 00:45:51
English

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and Swiss ESA Council Chair Renato Krpoun give an update on the roll-out of decisions taken at the Space Summit in Seville, including the implications for space transportation and progress towards enabling a European commercial provider to deliver supplies to the International Space Station by 2028 and return cargo to Earth. The evolution of the European Spaceport in Kourou is also covered. 

Furthermore, the briefing addresses upcoming, high-level political meetings on space and international cooperation projects that ESA runs with partners around the globe, as well as ESA’s contribution to Poland’s Earth observation project “Country awareness mission in land analysis”. 

Agency

ESA Council meeting - media information session

Video 01:01:27 2344 views 33 likes
Science & Exploration

298th ESA Council Media Information Session

Video 00:43:18 1132 views 6 likes
Agency

Media session on the results of the 314th ESA Counci…

Video 01:03:00 1491 views 38 likes
Agency

Information Session from 300th ESA Council

Video 00:40:56 1497 views 30 likes
Agency

Media session - ESA Council extraordinary meeting

Video 01:15:00 1783 views 31 likes