Information session on the outcome of ESA's 323rd Council

ESA Member States met in Paris, France, for the 323rd session of the ESA Council on 26 and 27 March 2024.

Watch the replay of the information session in which ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and ESA Council Chair Renato Krpoun share the outcome of the meeting. They gave an update to media about ESA's vision for the European space sector by 2040 and the status of actions provided in the roadmap for the implementation of the Resolution on present and future European Space Transportation.  

They also addressed the progress made in addressing critical challenges faced by ESA in preparation for the next Ministerial Council in 2025. This includes the establishment of the Independent Project Management Authority (IPMA), updating procurement and geo-return rules, service procurement and agreements with Member States. 

