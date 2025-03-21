ESA title
Science & Exploration

Andrea Patassa | Astronaut Reserve Member, Test Pilot, Spiderman? | ESA Explores #11

21/03/2025 102 views 5 likes 507546 ID 00:09:13
English

Meet Andrea Patassa—test pilot, aviator, passionate outdoor adventurer, and Member of ESA’s Astronaut Reserve. 

In this miniseries, we take you on a journey through the ESA Astronaut Reserve, diving into the first part of their Astronaut Reserve Training (ART) at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) near Cologne, Germany. Our “ARTists” are immersing themselves in everything from ESA and the International Space Station programme to the European space industry and institutions. They’re gaining hands-on experience in technical skills like spacecraft systems and robotics, alongside human behaviour, scientific lessons, scuba diving, and survival training. 

ESA’s Astronaut Reserve Training programme is all about building Europe’s next generation of space explorers—preparing them for the opportunities of future missions in Earth orbit and beyond. 

This interview was recorded in November 2024. 

You can also listen to this episode on all major podcast platforms

Keep exploring with ESA Explores

Science & Exploration

ESA Astronaut Class of 2022 – Andrea Patassa

Video 00:03:52 4688 views 42 likes
Agency

ESA portrait of Andrea Patassa

Image 57 views 0 likes
Agency

ESA portrait of Andrea Patassa

Image 107 views 1 likes
Members of the ESA Astronaut Reserve train in ESA's Neutral Buoyancy Facility
Science & Exploration

Members of the ESA Astronaut Reserve train in ESA's…

Image 122 views 0 likes
Members of the ESA Astronaut Reserve train in ESA's Neutral Buoyancy Facility
Science & Exploration

Members of the ESA Astronaut Reserve train in ESA's…

Image 108 views 0 likes