ESA title
Agency

ESA-CNES press conference at Le Bourget Paris Air Show 2025

16/06/2025 501 views 4 likes 509964 ID 00:24:33
English

Watch the replay of the ESA-CNES press conference held at the Paris Air Show 2025 (Le Bourget) on 16 June 2025, with Josef Aschbacher, Director General of ESA, and Lionel Suchet, Executive Vice President of CNES.

Download the transcript.

Paris Air Show - ESA/CNES Kick-off Press conference
Agency

Paris Air Show 2023 - ESA/CNES Kick-off Press conference

Image 159 views 0 likes
Paris Air Show - ESA/CNES Kick-off Press conference
Agency

Paris Air Show 2023 - ESA/CNES Kick-off Press conference

Image 170 views 0 likes
Paris Air Show - ESA/CNES Kick-off Press conference
Agency

Paris Air Show - ESA/CNES Kick-off Press conference

Image 164 views 0 likes
Agency

Paris Air Show 2023 - ESA/CNES Press Conference

Image 159 views 0 likes
Paris Air Show - ESA/CNES Kick-off Press conference
Agency

Paris Air Show 2023 - ESA/CNES Kick-off Press conference

Image 151 views 0 likes