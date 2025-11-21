The epic adventures of BepiColombo - Part 2: It’s a long way to Mercury

Bepi, Mio and MTM’s adventures continue! What have they achieved on their extraordinary journey to Mercury, planet of extremes and mysteries?

They haven’t been bored, that’s for sure. They snapped cool photos and collected real science data as they flew past Earth, Venus and Mercury – each planet is unique! After witnessing Venus’s blinding heat, flying through Mercury’s freezing shadow, and braving strong winds and radiation coming from the Sun, the trio know they are ready for anything.

In November 2026, the spacecraft will arrive at Mercury to stay. Bepi and Mio will orbit around the little planet to uncover all its mysteries, like: What is it made of? Does it have water? And how does its magnetic field work?

Meet the cartoon characters during their mission training

Marking one year until BepiColombo reaches Mercury

BepiColombo is a joint mission between ESA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), executed under ESA leadership. It is Europe's first mission to Mercury. Launched in 2018, it will arrive at Mercury in November 2026 and begin science operations in early 2027.