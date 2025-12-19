Galileo: the journey of satellites 33 and 34

On 17 December 2025, two new Galileo satellites lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. This was the 14th launch for Europe’s satellite navigation operational satellite programme, reinforcing Europe’s resilience and autonomy. The flight, VA266, was the first launch of Galileo satellites on Europe’s newest heavy-lift launcher Ariane 6.

The satellites, designated SAT 33 and SAT 34, separated from the launcher after a flight of just under four hours. The launch was declared successful after acquisition of signal and the confirmation that both satellites are healthy with their solar arrays deployed.

“With these new satellites, we strengthen Europe’s global navigation services - delivering greater precision, reliability and autonomy in space”, affirmed Andrius Kubilius, EU Commissioner for Defence and Space.

“Galileo stands as the world’s most accurate global navigation satellite system – and today we have increased its reliability and robustness,” said Josef Aschbacher, ESA’s Director General.

The European Space Agency was responsible for carrying out the Galileo launch with Arianespace on behalf of the European Commission. The Galileo satellites were manufactured by OHB, under contract with ESA. Now in orbit, the EU Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) brings the satellites into service and oversees their operation.

