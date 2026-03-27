ESA title
Science & Exploration

How Europe will power the journey to the Moon and back

27/03/2026 400 views 28 likes 519076 ID 00:04:13
English

Artemis II will send astronauts around the Moon and safely home. At the core of the mission is the European Service Module: providing propulsion, power and life support for their journey into deep space.

  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' button above.
  • TV Exchanges
Science & Exploration

We’re going to the Moon | Artemis II ESAxASH

Video 00:01:48 415 views 28 likes
Orion: the journey (Artemis I)
Science & Exploration

Orion: the journey (Artemis I)

Image 2327 views 16 likes
Orion: the journey (Artemis II)
Science & Exploration

Orion: the journey (Artemis II)

Image 252 views 1 likes
Art for Artemis – Selma and Linn
Science & Exploration

Art for Artemis – Selma and Linn

Image 904 views 10 likes
Science & Exploration

Artemis I launch

Video 00:02:53 15205 views 252 likes