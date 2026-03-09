Sophie Adenot shares an inspiring message from the ISS for International Women’s Day

[EN] “Believe in your dreams, believe in yourself, and believe in that little nothing, that εpsilon, that can change everything…”

ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, currently on board the International Space Station for the εpsilon mission, shared an inspiring message on Sunday 8 March 2026 to mark International Women’s Day.

[FR] « Croyez en vous. Croyez en vos rêves et en ce petit rien, cet εpsilon, qui peut changer une trajectoire… »

L’astronaute de l’ESA Sophie Adenot, actuellement à bord de la Station spatiale internationale pour la mission εpsilon, a partagé un message inspirant à l’occasion de la Journée internationale des droits des femmes, le dimanche 8 mars 2026.