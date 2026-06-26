ESA title
Science & Exploration

From Lab to Orbit | Turning Space Science into Reality | ESA Explores #21

26/06/2026 143 views 8 likes 523380 ID 00:18:53
English

Go behind the scenes at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany, and discover how space experiments are prepared long before they reach orbit. Meet the ECOS team, as Deputy Manager Salvi Verma shares how they work with scientists, engineers and astronauts to turn ideas into real missions aboard the International Space Station. From early planning on the ground to supporting astronauts like ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot during her Epsilon mission, this is how space science becomes reality.

This interview was recorded in March 2026.

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