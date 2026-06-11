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ILA Berlin 2026: in-flight call with ESA Astronaut Sophie Adenot

11/06/2026 207 views 7 likes 522869 ID 00:19:00
English

ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot joined ILA Berlin 2026 live from the International Space Station for a special in-flight conversation on life and work in orbit, Europe's ambitions in human spaceflight. The call featured ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and ESA Director of Human and Robotic Exploration Daniel Neuenschwander, as well as ESA astronauts Alexander Gerst and Matthias Maurer, as well as Thomas Reiter, Head of the Space and Security Department in the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (BMFTR) and former ESA Astronaut.

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Science & Exploration

In-flight call with ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot

Video 00:19:11 2877 views 43 likes
Science & Exploration

Inflight call with ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot

Video 00:21:10 1567 views 30 likes
ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot during one of her first workouts at the start of the εpsilon mission.
Science & Exploration

Sophie Adenot exercising on the CEVIS bike

Image 2479 views 51 likes
Sophie Adenot training on E4D
Science & Exploration

Sophie Adenot training on E4D

Image 332 views 1 likes
Sophie Adenot training on E4D
Science & Exploration

Sophie Adenot training on E4D

Image 348 views 3 likes