ESA title
Science & Exploration

Replay of the online media briefing on the total solar eclipse

15/07/2026 84 views 3 likes 523959 ID 00:57:42
English

ESA experts explain the science of eclipses, including visibility and key opportunities for scientific observation.

  • CREDIT
    European Space Agency (ESA) This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' button above.
  • Live Footage
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