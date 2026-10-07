The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – The space detectives arrive

Meet Hera, our very own asteroid detective. Together with two CubeSats – Milani the rock decoder and Juventas the radar visionary – Hera is off on an adventure to explore Didymos, a double asteroid system that is typical of the thousands that pose an impact risk to planet Earth.

After their two year cosmic roadtrip, Hera and its little CubeSat companions have finally arrived at Didymos and Dimorphos – the very first Solar System object to have had its orbit shifted by human action. Suitable for kids and adults alike, this episode of ‘The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission’ explains what ESA’s asteroid detective and its CubeSat assistants will be up to once they arrive, and precisely how they are going to say goodbye to each other – letting the CubeSats begin their close-up exam of this historic space rock.

Watch the other episodes of The Incredible Adventures of the Hera Mission