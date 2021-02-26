Agency Apply now to the ESA Teach with Space Online Conference 26/02/2021 12828 views 90 likes

Register now for ESA’s first-ever virtual teacher conference! Over the course of three days, from 6 to 8 July 2021, ESA Education will bring space into your classroom. Explore space by hearing from space experts; discover inspiring ways to use space as a context to teach STEM in your physical and virtual classrooms; experience demonstrations of our fun classroom activities; and enjoy social space-themed events and more! Applications are open until 15 June 2021 on a first-come, first-served basis, so apply now!

What to expect Spacecraft materials kit - classroom demonstration The ESA Teach with Space Conference features a three-day programme that will provide teachers with classroom activities and online tools that use space themes as an inspiring context for teaching and learning STEM. The conference will also feature keynote lectures from top-level space experts and a virtual tour of ESA’s ESTEC facilities. Participants will also have the opportunity to interact and network with their peers and space experts from across Europe. Participants will explore space from three areas – technology, space exploration and Earth sciences – and learn how these can be integrated in the classroom to teach curricular topics. ESA experts will show the Earth from above and demonstrate how ESA’s Earth observation satellites are monitoring our planet. Participants will also learn about exoplanets, 3D design and programming as well as how to build a bionic hand and investigate how to produce rocket fuel from water, among other amazing activities. See the full programme here.

Who can apply? The conference is open to primary and secondary school teachers of STEM-related subjects residing and working within any of ESA’s Member States, as well as Canada, Slovenia, Latvia and Malta.

How and when to apply Teachers wishing to participate in the ESA Teach with Space Conference should complete the registration form. To ensure fair access to teachers from all ESA Member States, registrations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis by country of residency. Applications will be open until the 15 June 2021 (or until the capacity of the online venue is reached).

Conference details The conference will feature live sessions that will be recorded and made available on the ESA website shortly after the conference. The working language of the conference is English. The conference is therefore only open to participants who have proficient knowledge of the language. There is no fee to participate in the conference.