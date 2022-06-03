Agency Join the ESA Teach with Space Online Conference 2022 03/06/2022 4150 views 36 likes

In brief Register now for ESA Online Space Teacher Conference, taking place from 5 to 7 July 2022.

Over the course of three days, you will explore space by hearing from space experts; discover inspiring ways to use space as a context to teach STEM in your physical and virtual classrooms; experience demonstrations of our fun classroom activities; and enjoy social space-themed events and more! In-depth

ESA Teach with Space Online Conference Date: 5 to 7 July 2022

Level: Primary and Secondary school teachers

Language: English

Pre-requisites: none

Certification: a certification of participation will be provided to attendees

Registration: open until 15 June 2022, apply here.

Highlights of ESA's 2021 Teachers Conference After the amazing success of the first edition, with approximately 600 participants joining the event, we are happy to confirm the second edition. Once again, we will offer you a very rich programme: you will get inspired by space experts, go through educational activities that make use of space science and technology as a context and powerful enabler for your teaching, meet your national ESEROs, and network with your peers. This will be also an opportunity for you to learn more about planetary exploration, the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope, Artificial Intelligence, and investigate how to monitor Earth from above, among other amazing activities. Applications are open until 15 June 2022 on a first-come, first-served basis, so apply now! Consult the full the programme here.

What to expect The ESA Teach with Space Conference features a three-day programme that will provide teachers with classroom activities and online tools that use space themes as an inspiring context for teaching and learning STEM. The program includes: Plenary sessions with keynote lectures from ESA experts – stay tuned for more information about our speakers.

Panel discussions with experts from ESA, industry and academia.

A virtual tour of ESA’s ESTEC facilities

Share your projects – a session where the best school projects from the participants are highlighted. Submit your project and you can be one of the selected participants.

Experiments of the day, start each day with a short experiment that you can also do at home or at school.

Parallel splinter sessions with demonstrations of classroom activities for primary and secondary levels, that will explore space themes from three areas – technology, space exploration and Earth sciences. Participants will learn about exoplanets, 3D design and programming as well as how to build a robotic arm and investigate how to produce food in space, among other inspiring activities.

And finally, moments of networking with the other participants and also the national ESEROs. Consult the full programme here.

Who can apply? The conference is open to primary and secondary school teachers of STEM-related subjects residing and working within any of ESA’s Member States, as well as Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia, and Malta. How and when to apply Teachers wishing to participate in the ESA Teach with Space Conference should complete the registration form. To ensure fair access to teachers from all ESA Member States, registrations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis by country of residency. Applications will be open until the 15 June 2022 (or until the capacity of the online venue is reached). Conference details The conference will feature live sessions that will be recorded and made available to the participants shortly after the conference. The working language of the conference is English. There is no fee to participate in the conference.