Europe to support Artemis CubeSats in return to the Moon

In brief Half a century since Apollo, the Artemis I mission is set to launch on 29 August with a test flight that prepares humankind for our next adventure at the Moon, and Europe is playing a crucial role. Joining NASA’s Orion spacecraft on the powerful Space Launch System rocket are ten CubeSats that will help prepare for the return of astronauts to our lunar companion. ESA’s deep space antennas, along with the Goonhilly Earth Station in the UK, will be tracking six of the small satellites, ensuring they arrive where they need to be, and their data gets back home. In-depth

The European Service Module is ESA’s contribution to NASA’s Orion spacecraft that will send astronauts to the Moon and beyond. It provides electricity, water, oxygen and nitrogen as well as keeping the spacecraft at the right temperature and on course.

Each about the size of a large shoe box, their mission objectives vary as much as their final destinations – the Moon, Earth orbit, deep space, even an asteroid. What unites them is the promise of enhancing our understanding of the space environment from asteroids to space radiation, while demonstrating new technologies for use on future missions getting humans to the Moon, to stay.

ESA's 35-metre antenna (Deep Space Antenna 2) is located 77 kms west of Madrid, Spain. “Our Estrack stations will be critical in determining the CubeSat trajectories, returning their data home and supporting the commanding of the six spacecraft,” explains Lucy Santana, responsible for ESA ground facility services for deep space missions. “We’re very proud to do our bit in returning humankind to the Moon”.

CubeSats disperse ArgoMoon will be one of the first satellites to be deployed as it has a very interesting mission: to photograph the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) that propels Orion and the European Service Module onwards to the Moon from Earth orbit. About an hour and a half after launch, the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) will perform a ‘trans-lunar injection burn’ to nudge Orion and the fleet of CubeSats in the direction of the Moon. The CubeSats will then be deployed, dispersing like dandelion seeds spread in the wind. In the hours after liftoff, CubeSats will be deployed at specific times based on the requirements of each mission. Argomoon from the Italian Space Agency (ASI) will be the first that ESA tracks just a few hours after launch with the Cebreros station in Spain. Very soon after separation, as the rest of the CubeSats are deployed, more eyes on the sky will be needed as they move into their own trajectories. For this, ESA in cooperation with Goonhilly will provide about 75 hours of tracking support across its deep space stations in the two weeks after launch.

The Goonhilly 6 antenna, part of the Goonhilly’s ground station in Cornwall, UK “We look forward to contributing to this iconic mission from here in the UK. Goonhilly played a role in distributing the Apollo Moon landing footage back in 1969: we’re now taking one step further and supporting humanity’s return to the Moon”, explains Matthew Cosby, Chief Technology Officer at Goonhilly. “Our 32m deep space antenna has been used to communicate with ESA spacecraft since 2021. Supporting the Artemis I CubeSats is a fantastic way to further showcase our capabilities as we continue to expand this commercial service.”

Making waves One of the main ways Estrack will support the Artemis CubeSats is by pinning down their location and trajectory using an effect called ‘the Doppler shift’. Each satellite is transmitting information at a frequency of around 8 GHz, which stations on Earth will acquire and track.

How not to lose a spacecraft deep in space If the spacecraft is moving towards Earth while emitting its message, the light wave gets slightly squashed, shortening the wavelength and increasing its frequency. Conversely, if the CubeSat is moving away from Earth, its message is stretched, and its frequency lengthened. With this information, mission control will be able to have an accurate estimation of where the spacecraft are and where they are headed.

Forward to the Moon - small satellites offering a big return The CubeSats being connected to Earth by Goonhilly and ESA’s deep space antennas illustrate the potential of small spacecraft in providing great insights.

NEA Scout will deploy an aluminium-coated solar sail about the size of a racquetball court, to use sunlight to propel itself around a small asteroid. The data from these first-of-a-kind missions will stream in through European antennas on Earth, where teams will get it where it needs to be and ensure we keep track of the dispersing satellites. Landing on the Moon was hard. Returning for a longer stay will require even more planning, imagination and ingenuity, and ESA’s Estrack network of antennas dotted across the globe will be vital. With decades of experience in ground operations and a global network of eyes on the sky, ESA is playing a leading role in connecting Earth to space as we go forward to the Moon. Follow @esaoperations live from 12:00 CEST on 29 Aug to get insights straight from the heart of ESA mission control, as the Artemis CubeSats are deployed, found, and spread their wings and Europe helps bring humankind to the Moon, and catch the live stream on ESA Web TV, Channel 1 from 12:30 CEST.