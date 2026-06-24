Enabling & Support End of the blue glow: BepiColombo turns off solar electric propulsion for Mercury arrival 24/06/2026 435 views 13 likes

At 15:24 CEST on 15 June 2026, a faint blue glow in space was switched off for the last time. After powering BepiColombo's eight-year journey across the inner Solar System, the spacecraft's solar electric propulsion (SEP) system completed its final thrust arc, marking the end of BepiColombo’s long cruise phase and the beginning of its arrival at Mercury.

Since its launch in October 2018, the ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission to the Solar System’s innermost planet has been on an 8 year-long cruise phase powered by solar electric propulsion (SEP). Located in BepiColombo’s Mercury Transfer Module (MTM), the four QinetiQ T6 solar electric propulsion thrusters use electricity generated by the spacecraft’s solar arrays to ionise xenon gas.

Twin ion thrusters firing Unlike traditional chemical propulsion, this system uses solar energy to turn xenon gas into an electrically charged stream (plasma), which is then accelerated and fired out at very high speeds. Requiring far less propellant and able to adjust its thrust based on the available solar power, SEP is one of the most efficient and flexible propulsion systems flown to date, allowing BepiColombo to complete one of the most complex interplanetary journeys ever attempted.

Neil Wallace: electrifying spacecraft propulsion



The end of a chapter After a long, challenging cruise phase with nine planetary flybys (one by Earth, two by Venus and six by Mercury), BepiColombo finally closed this chapter last Monday by permanently switching off its SEP thrusters. The commands were sent from Earth well in advance to turn off the thrusters at exactly the right moment during the spacecraft’s last thrust arc. On the morning before the scheduled afternoon SEP system shutdown, Neil Wallace - the lead SEP thruster engineer - met with the mission team and industry partners at ESA’s European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany. Together, they reviewed the lessons learned from BepiColombo’s SEP – a key step towards the implementation of this system in future space missions.

The beginning of arrival Without any other source of propulsion, BepiColombo will follow a “ballistic” or free-falling trajectory as it initiates its first key arrival manoeuvre – MTM separation - on 3 September 2026. Only when the remaining spacecraft composite (MPO-Mio-MOSIF) reaches the point of Mercury orbit insertion in late November will BepiColombo’s flight control team activate MPO’s chemical propulsion. This system will then continue to drive the tri-composite spacecraft until early December, when the MPO and Mio orbiters will finally be deployed.

Stay tuned here for more BepiColombo updates as we bring one of Europe's most ambitious planetary missions to its final destination - Mercury.