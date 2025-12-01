The new Discovery and Preparation podcast showcases innovation for space

ESA Discovery and Preparation has launched a new podcast series highlighting the innovative space technologies being developed through its activities.

The podcast will explore some of the "blue sky" research projects that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in space – from breakthrough technologies that enable future missions to commercial applications that benefit life on Earth.

The first episode – now available on Spotify - features Gaetan Petit, co-founder and CEO of Ask Earth, discussing how his company is revolutionising the way organisations interact with satellite data through artificial intelligence. Ask Earth, a spin-off from ETH, UZH and EPFL, has developed the first AI-native geospatial agent that turns complex Earth observation data into clear, actionable insights.

Discovery and Preparation provides funding, expertise, and support to turn innovative ideas into reality. Its activities are open to researchers, startups, and companies across ESA member states, via the Open Space Innovation Platform (OSIP).