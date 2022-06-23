Ariane 5 orbits Malaysian, Indian telecoms payloads

Ariane 5 has delivered two telecommunications satellites, MEASAT-3d and GSAT-24, into their planned geostationary transfer orbits.

Arianespace announced liftoff of flight VA257 at 23:50 CEST on 23 June (18:50 local time) from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The first Ariane 5 mission of 2022 lasted about 40 minutes, from liftoff to release of the second payload.

MEASAT-3d, with a launch mass of 5,648 kg, was released after about 29 minutes. GSAT-24 (4,181 kg) followed about 11 minutes later.

Total payload at liftoff was approximately 10,863 kg – 9,829 kg for the two satellites, with the remainder being payload adapters and carrying structures.

MEASAT-3d is a multi-mission telecommunications satellite built by Airbus Defence & Space for Malaysian satellite operator MEASAT. This new satellite will enhance broadband speeds to 100Mbps in areas of Malaysia with limited or no terrestrial network and add distribution capacity for video in HD, 4k and eventually 8K. MEASAT-3d will be co-located with MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b at the 91.5°E orbital slot.

GSAT-24 is a Ku-band 4t-class communications satellite built for NewSpace India Limited by ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organisation. This satellite will provide television, telecommunications, broadcasting and direct-to-home services for Indian customers.

Flight VA257 was the 113th Ariane 5 mission.