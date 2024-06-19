Enabling & Support Date is set for bigger booster, more powerful Ariane 6 05/06/2026 462 views 12 likes

In brief The next Ariane 6 launch is scheduled for 17 June

This flight will feature upgraded boosters based on the P160C solid-propellant rocket motor

Flight VA269 will launch 36 satellites for the Amazon Leo constellation In-depth

View of Ariane 6 for flight VA269 with P160C based boosters on the launch pad The next Ariane 6 rocket launch is set for liftoff on 17 June 2026 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana with a launch window of 08:53–09:22 local time (12:53–13:22 BST, 13:53–14:22 CEST) and it will be even more powerful than before due to the rocket being equipped with boosters based on the upgraded P160C motor. Ariane 6 is the latest generation of Europe’s largest and most powerful rocket. It’s next flight, VA269, will fly with four boosters based on the P160C motor, offering 14 tonnes more solid propellant per booster, compared to the P120C motors used so far. The Ariane 6 will launch 36 satellites for Amazon Leo the third flight for the communications constellation.

Evolution of power Europe's largest solid-propellant rocket motors Ariane 6 is a versatile rocket that can be configured and adapted to the needs of each mission it launches, and it was designed from the start for continuous upgrades. The heavy-lift rocket debuted in 2024 with two boosters based on the P120C motor. Its sixth launch in February 2026 Ariane 6 flew for the first time with four boosters. Now, the launch this month will see the debut of four new boosters based on the P160C rocket motor with more propellant. Although this will be the most powerful Ariane 6 so far, more upgrades are in preparation so more is still to come.

Most powerful getting more powerful P120C and P160C on Ariane 6 The P120C is already the most powerful solid-propellant rocket motor that is made in one piece, and the P160C adds over 9% more propellant. Despite being one meter taller, the additional height does not affect the connection to Ariane 6’s central core. P160C was developed by Europropulsion under contract from ArianeGroup and Avio. Its structure is made in Italy, the rocket engine nozzle in France and the igniter in Norway. The boosters are loaded with fuel and finalised in French Guiana. Made in Europe The development of Ariane 6 is another stellar example of European cooperation. The European Space Agency works with an industrial network in 13 European countries, led by prime contractor and design authority ArianeGroup. French space agency CNES manages the range operations at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. Arianespace is the launch service provider for this flight for Amazon.