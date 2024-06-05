Second Ariane 6 at Europe’s Spaceport
The main components for the second flight – VA263 – of Europe’s new rocket Ariane 6 have arrived at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and are being assembled.
This image gallery shows the progress of assembly and finally liftoff of the second Ariane 6 launch.
The two main elements, the core stage and upper stage arrive by ship from France and Germany, and are connected before being rolled to the launch pad and moved upright. The two boosters used on this flight are connected next on the launch pad. Meanwhile the passenger will be prepared at the payload processing facility and covered by Ariane 6 fairing before being placed on top of the awaiting rocket at the launch pad.