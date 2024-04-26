Enabling & Support Start of the first Ariane 6 launch campaign 26/04/2024 624 views 6 likes

In brief The central core and boosters of the first Ariane 6 are now on the launch pad at Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. In-depth

Moving Ariane 6 central core for inaugural flight On 24 April four automated guided vehicles transported the Ariane 6 central core, consisting of the main and upper stage at a speed of 3 km/h from the launcher assembly building to its launch pad 800 m down the road. The installation of the central core on the launch pad required choreographed movements by two AGVs and a crane equipped with a lifting beam, raising the central core upright and placing it on the Ariane 6 launch table.

The launcher’s two boosters were transported on a specially designed truck to the launch pad on 25 and 26 April. They were placed on the launch table on either side of the central core, to form the Ariane 6 configuration with two boosters that will be used on the inaugural flight. The transfer and installation of the three elements was performed under the responsibility of ESA together with ArianeGroup and France’s space agency CNES teams.

First Ariane 6 for launch with boosters “It was with great pride and considerable emotion that the teams from ArianeGroup, ESA and CNES delivered and installed the first Ariane 6 flight model on its launch pad. Seeing the new European launcher standing on the launch zone marks the completion of years of work in the design offices and production plants of ArianeGroup and all our industrial partners in Europe,” said Martin Sion, Chief Executive Officer of ArianeGroup. ”This event also signals the beginning of a new step of the first flight campaign, with all the challenges and complexities that this entails. The members of our Space Team Europe are bringing all their know-how and expertise to bear to ensure that the first flight will be a total success.” “Here we are! The Ariane 6 programme is now entering its final stretch before the inaugural flight from the Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. European sovereignty of access to space is once again possible, thanks to the hard work of the ESA, ArianeGroup and CNES teams,” said Philippe Baptiste, Chief Executive Officer of France’s space agency CNES. ”I'd like to thank them and send them my best wishes for the final steps. Go Ariane 6!”

First Ariane 6 booster gets lift to launch zone “Getting Ariane 6 to launch and to re-establish Europe’s access to space is of highest priority for ESA to resume regular rocket launches from Europe’s Spaceport,” said ESA’s Director General, Josef Aschbacher. “Having the rocket stages together on the launch pad marks the start of a launch campaign and shows we are almost there: soon we will see this beauty soar to the skies.” In the coming days, the boosters will be connected by raising the central core with the lifting beam and moving the boosters a few centimeters into their final positions. The central core will then be supported by the boosters and the teams will complete the mechanical and electrical connections.

At the top of the first Ariane 6 central core in its mobile building All that remains to complete the Ariane 6 is to install the upper part that includes the payloads and the fairing. This will be done directly on the launch pad a few weeks before launch. One of the innovations in the Ariane 6 launcher assembly process is installing the upper part on the launch pad, aiming to increase efficiency, shorten assembly cycles and shorten the launch campaigns. Ariane 6 is an ESA programme whereby the agency is the overall procuring entity and launch system architect. As industrial lead contractor and design authority for the launcher, ArianeGroup is responsible for its development and production with its industrial partners, as well as for its marketing through its Arianespace subsidiary. CNES is the lead contractor and design authority for the Ariane 6 launch base and operates the launch range facilities at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.